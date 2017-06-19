

CTV Kitchener





Fire officials say they’ve figured out what caused a barn fire that left more than a dozen chickens dead.

The fire brought firefighters to a farm on Windham Lane near the community of Teeterville, north of Simcoe, late Sunday morning.

Norfolk County Fire says its crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby farmhouse.

All 16 chickens kept in the barn were killed. Total damage is estimated at $100,000.

The fire is believed to have started when a lawn tractor that was still hot after being used earlier in the day ignited nearby combustible materials.