Barn fire that left 16 chickens dead ruled accidental
Sixteen chickens were killed in a barn fire on Windham Lane near Teeterville. (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 12:12PM EDT
Fire officials say they’ve figured out what caused a barn fire that left more than a dozen chickens dead.
The fire brought firefighters to a farm on Windham Lane near the community of Teeterville, north of Simcoe, late Sunday morning.
Norfolk County Fire says its crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby farmhouse.
All 16 chickens kept in the barn were killed. Total damage is estimated at $100,000.
The fire is believed to have started when a lawn tractor that was still hot after being used earlier in the day ignited nearby combustible materials.
