Featured
Banking glitch delays thousands of Ontario Works payments
The Region of Waterloo administrative building is pictured on Friday, June 5, 2015. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 3:20PM EST
A technical issue meant that thousands of Ontario Works direct deposit payments were not made in Waterloo Region Tuesday morning.
Regional officials say a banking glitch affected approximately 6,000 people.
They expect that nearly all local Ontario Works recipients will have received their payments by the end of Tuesday, although some people who use smaller banks might not get theirs until Wednesday.
Anyone with concerns about their situation can call their caseworker directly or contact the region at 519-575-4400.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- University of Waterloo community feeling effects of U.S. travel ban
- Broken water main leaves businesses, homes, fire station without water
- Retail jobs most common among positions advertised online locally
- Bedroom fire spreads, causing extensive damage to home
- 6-month jail term added to sentence for former massage therapist