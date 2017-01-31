

CTV Kitchener





A technical issue meant that thousands of Ontario Works direct deposit payments were not made in Waterloo Region Tuesday morning.

Regional officials say a banking glitch affected approximately 6,000 people.

They expect that nearly all local Ontario Works recipients will have received their payments by the end of Tuesday, although some people who use smaller banks might not get theirs until Wednesday.

Anyone with concerns about their situation can call their caseworker directly or contact the region at 519-575-4400.