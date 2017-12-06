

CTV Kitchener





An Ingersoll man found himself in some deep doo-doo after allegedly flinging feces at a public building.

Oxford County OPP say a man was seen throwing “a bag of suspected feces” at the Town of Ingersoll municipal building Tuesday morning.

The 58-year-old man was tracked down the following day, and arrested after a brief struggle.

He faces charges of mischief and resisting arrest.

Police did not specify where or what the feces may have come from.