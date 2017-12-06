Featured
'Bag of suspected feces' thrown at municipal building
Ingersoll town hall (Google)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 4:32PM EST
An Ingersoll man found himself in some deep doo-doo after allegedly flinging feces at a public building.
Oxford County OPP say a man was seen throwing “a bag of suspected feces” at the Town of Ingersoll municipal building Tuesday morning.
The 58-year-old man was tracked down the following day, and arrested after a brief struggle.
He faces charges of mischief and resisting arrest.
Police did not specify where or what the feces may have come from.