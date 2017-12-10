Featured
Baby goat stolen from farm
This file photo shows a goat at the side of the road on the Bruce Peninsula in Ontario in 2003. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 12:35PM EST
OPP are investigating the theft of a 6-week-old goat from a farm near Hagersville.
The incident happened sometime in the early morning hours of November 24th, but wasn’t reported until December 7th.
Police say the thief got into a barn on the Townline Road property and took the baby goat from an enclosure.
They say there’s no indication that another animal entered the barn and removed the goat.