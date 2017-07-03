

CTV Kitchener





A 52-year-old man from Ayr was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 407 Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Lake Ridge Road overpass in Pickering.

OPP say the man did not have vital signs when emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The man’s name has not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.