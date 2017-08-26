

Aviation Fun Day at the Region of Waterloo Airport aims to get people interested in careers in aviation all while collecting food the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

The event is geared to any and all ages, and is free to attend with a donation to the food bank.

After attending a similar event as a young boy Dylan Spears knew that he wanted to be a pilot

“If you do something you love you’ll never work a day in your life, and that’s how I fell,” says Spears.

Spears says that once he had, “the hook” he never let it go.

Sean Maille and Waleed Asim, both kids who attended the event think that working as a pilot would be a fun career.

“It would be fun, really fun entertaining people.” Says Maille.

“You’d have a lot of pressure because there is so many people on the plane, but at the same time it would be slightly fun to actually get to fly the plane.” Says Asim.

In addition to collecting food, the airport also hopes to attract the attention of people who might be interested in a career in aviation.

“If you’re interested is being a pilot this is a great opportunity to speak to a pilot,” says Sandra Mcauley, with the Region of Waterloo International Airport. “If you’re interested in being an aircraft maintenance engineer you can speak to one of those as well.”

As an industry flight schools train about 600 pilots a year, however the industry aims to hire 1000 every year, making it easier than ever to get a career in the industry.

“There is a huge opportunity for people to get into aviation and become pilots, and they can get jobs quicker than they used to.” Says Caroline Rose, with the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

