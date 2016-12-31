

Friends and family of Emmanuel Awai say the news of his murder is shocking.

Police found Awai, 26, of London, unresponsive in an apartment on Connaught Avenue Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Awai’s murder followed a life in and out of trouble.

He had been named in the trial for a London woman acquitted of murder in 2009.

Awai was also shot multiple times outside a London strip club in April of 2015.

His lawyer says Awai walked away from his involvement with street gangs long ago.

“He was very ready to be his own man. So none of those other temptations as I understand them to be whether money or respect or any of that stuff isn’t keeping with how I knew him,” says Christopher Uwagboe, Awai’s lawyer.

A criminal investigation is ongoing but no suspect has been named yet.