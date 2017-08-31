

CTV Kitchener





Smoke from a fire at an auto yard was visible from parts of Kitchener and Waterloo late Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a business on Guelph Street near the Conestoga Parkway bridge.

The smoke was visible to drivers along the highway, as well as to people in the surrounding neighbourhood.

By noon, fire officials said they had brought the fire under control and were working to extinguish it.

Fire is now under control, smoke may migrate at lower levels. Residents in Guelph and Lancaster St area advised to close windows. pic.twitter.com/QgxSKKsbg1 — Rob Martin (@DC_RMartin) August 31, 2017

Information on the casue of the fire and extent of the damage was not immediately available.