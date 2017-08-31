Featured
Auto yard fire creates significant smoke plume
Firefighters were called to a business on Guelph Street in Kitchener on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (Rob Martin / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 11:49AM EDT
Smoke from a fire at an auto yard was visible from parts of Kitchener and Waterloo late Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. at a business on Guelph Street near the Conestoga Parkway bridge.
The smoke was visible to drivers along the highway, as well as to people in the surrounding neighbourhood.
By noon, fire officials said they had brought the fire under control and were working to extinguish it.
Fire is now under control, smoke may migrate at lower levels. Residents in Guelph and Lancaster St area advised to close windows. pic.twitter.com/QgxSKKsbg1— Rob Martin (@DC_RMartin) August 31, 2017
Information on the casue of the fire and extent of the damage was not immediately available.