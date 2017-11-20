

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Waterloo.

Police were called early Saturday morning to reports of a robbery in the area of 170 University Avenue West.

A male was walking alone on a community trial, near the University of Waterloo Campus, when he was approached by two males.

The suspects allegedly demanded the victim hand over his personal items, but the victim was able to run away.

Police are looking for anyone with further information.