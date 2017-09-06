

CTV Kitchener





A man convicted of attempted murder is being sought by police after allegedly breaching his parole.

According to the OPP, Robert Andrews is in the midst of a 2.5-year sentence for attempted murder, harassment and breach of probation.

He is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant over the alleged parole breach.

Andrews, 49, is described as being 5’11” and 181 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has been known to spend time in Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton, London and Barrie.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact Crime Stoppers or phone the OPP at 1-866-870-7673.