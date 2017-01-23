

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man who was stabbed in Cambridge over the weekend is now out of hospital, while his alleged attacker remains behind bars.

Cody Jones-Read, 21, is charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing which brought police officers to an apartment building on Langs Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

“It was a report of two individuals that were involved in a physical altercation,” Insp. Mike Haffner said Monday.

Investigators believe that Jones-Read grabbed a knife during the fight and stabbed the other man in his face, just below one of his eyes.

The 20-year-old victim then went to a neighbour’s apartment for help. He was taken to hospital, where he was released from care before Monday morning.

“Our initial reports are that he’s not going to sustain any permanent damage to his vision,” Haffner said.

Police caught up with Jones-Read a short distance away, and placed him under arrest.

He remains in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Other people who live in the Langs Drive building say the police presence they found Sunday morning came as a shock, because the area is usually quiet and peaceful.

“I usually don’t even lock my apartment door, so now I’m definitely going to start locking my door,” said Janet Vallee.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman