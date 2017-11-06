

CTV Kitchener





A 65-year-old man is facing attempted murder and other charges in connection with an incident in which shots were fired at a home in Cambridge.

Last Thursday, neighbours of the Eagle Street South house reported hearing approximately six gunshots.

The shots prompted a heavy police presence in the area, with officers blocking off a section of Eagle and several nearby schools enacting hold-and-secure procedures.

It is not believed that any people were injured by the shots.

In addition to attempted murder, the Cambridge man is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to harm and one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.