

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Imagine you’re driving along, and you find something blocking your way.

There’s a big pile of dirt on the road, as well as a ‘road closed’ sign. There are also a few construction pylons around.

What would you do?

If you answered ‘Assume none of this can stop my tractor-trailer and drive right on through,’ then congratulations – it’s the same conclusion one driver evidently came to in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews were called after the tractor-trailer became stuck on a large mound of dirt and sand on Belmont Avenue, near Highland Road.

Belmont has been closed in the area since April for road construction.

The truck remained on the dirt for a couple hours as its driver and construction crews tried to figure out a way to get it off.

With reporting by Brandon Rowe