An ATM stolen from a Brantford business has been found in a ditch outside the city, but how it got to that destination remains a mystery.

The machine was stolen early Saturday morning from a business in the plaza at Colborne Street West and Shellard Lane.

Police said a truck left the plaza dragging the ATM behind it – leaving marks on the ground that they were able to follow into Brant County.

The trail eventually led beyond the county, as the machine was found later in the day in a ditch near the community of Bealton, in Norfolk County.

Police say they are still investigating the theft and want to hear from anyone with information.