A bank branch in the Brantford area was significantly damaged during an ATM heist, police say.

The theft from the RBC branch in Oakland was discovered early Tuesday morning.

Brant County OPP say the ATM was found nearby, having been cleaned out of its cash.

Dye packs were set off at some point, meaning the cash or the people who stole it may have come into contact with the dye.

Anyone with information about the theft, or anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles around Oakland early Tuesday morning, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.