Thieves weren’t successful in their attempt to pry an ATM loose from a bank branch.

Norfolk County OPP say they were called to the TD Canada Trust branch on Main Street in Waterford around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in response to an alarm.

When they arrived, they found that people had backed a pickup truck up to the bank’s entrance, placed chains around the ATM and attempted to use the truck to yank the ATM away.

They were able to damage the ATM, but unable to steal it.

Their pickup truck was last seen headed southbound on Main.