

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The faces you see on TV every day aren’t the only people who work at CTV Kitchener.

Behind the scenes, dozens of people help ensure that the show runs smoothly by doing everything from operating cameras to editing video to answering phones.

Over the past 26 years, nobody in our newsroom has picked up more of those ringing phones – or made more calls on them – than Dave Carswell.

After spending more than a decade working at radio stations in Windsor and Waterloo Region and his hometown of Stratford, he started with the TV station now known as CTV Kitchener in 1982.

In 1990, he became the station’s assignment editor – the person responsible for figuring out what’s happening in the outside world, and making sure we’re able to get people to cover those happenings.

That by itself is more than enough to keep one person occupied, but Dave somehow found the time to learn every back road in southwestern Ontario, and to put that knowledge to use suggesting detours and alternate routes every time he got the chance.

He appeared on TV every day around 12:57 p.m. to explain what our newsroom would be working on through the afternoon. People with longer memories may also remember his stint as our in-house movie critic.

Anyone who started working at CTV Kitchener during Dave’s tenure learned quickly that they were expected to bring in birthday treats for their coworkers – as in, on their own birthdays – and that they’d never be sent to Stratford without also being told to stop at Ken’s French Fries for lunch.

Wednesday was Dave’s last day at CTV Kitchener. He’s retiring to, as he puts it, do whatever he wants.

We’re sure that will include spending more time with his family – and, once we’re through winter, logging plenty of miles in his airplane.

Former CTV Kitchener reporter David Imrie worked with Dave for decades, and likens his position to being the “captain” of the newsroom.

“We need someone to sort of chart the path that we’re going to follow, and to give us some suggestions to help us along our way – and that was Dave Carswell,” he says.

Dave isn’t the only person retiring after a long run at CTV Kitchener.

Tuesday was Rick Howe’s last day after 40 years at the station. He most recently worked in feed and play, calling up and playing back video files during the newscast.

And calling it a career in January is Cal Shaver, a director and switcher who began working at the station in 1974.