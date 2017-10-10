Featured
Assault in Waterloo leaves man with serious injuries
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 5:13PM EDT
A man was seriously hurt last week when he was assaulted in Waterloo’s university district, police say.
The alleged assault occurred Oct. 1, on University Avenue near Hemlock Street.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 19-year-old man was attacked. He suffered serious head and facial injuries, including a concussion.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.