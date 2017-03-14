

CTV Kitchener





A 22-year-old man was injured Monday night in an assault in Kitchener’s west end.

Waterloo Regional Police say the assault occurred on Valleyview Road, in the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road. They learned of it around 9 p.m.

The 22 year old was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police believe the attack was targeted. No arrests have been made.