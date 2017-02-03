Featured
Assault charge laid in case of coffee thrown at teen
Cerillia Doreen suffered burn injuries when she was hit by a cup of coffee thrown at her from a moving car.
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 11:52AM EST
A 16-year-old boy has come forward, claiming to be the person who threw a hot cup of coffee as an Elmira girl as she was walking with friends earlier this week.
Cerillia Doreen was walking with friends around Oriole Parkway and Industrial Drive on Monday when a car passed by the group.
Doreen says that her friend and one of the car’s occupants traded a vulgar gesture back and forth, after which the coffee was thrown.
It hit her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her with burn injuries.
On Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police say, a 16-year-old boy turned himself in, saying he was the person who threw the cup of coffee.
He now faces one charge of assault with a weapon.
