A 16-year-old boy has come forward, claiming to be the person who threw a hot cup of coffee as an Elmira girl as she was walking with friends earlier this week.

Cerillia Doreen was walking with friends around Oriole Parkway and Industrial Drive on Monday when a car passed by the group.

Doreen says that her friend and one of the car’s occupants traded a vulgar gesture back and forth, after which the coffee was thrown.

It hit her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground and leaving her with burn injuries.

On Thursday, Waterloo Regional Police say, a 16-year-old boy turned himself in, saying he was the person who threw the cup of coffee.

He now faces one charge of assault with a weapon.