

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A fight at a Kitchener high school led to one student being taken to hospital and the other being charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The fight broke out late Thursday morning at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute.

Several students told CTV News that they’d heard that one student had been pushed down a staircase.

“When I walked by that door, there was blood everywhere,” said Grade 11 student Nick Rhodes, who said that he came upon the aftermath of the fight moments after it occurred.

The student taken to hospital was sent home later in the day.

So was the student who was charged – although in their case, it was on a promise to appear in court in the future.

With reporting by Rosie Del Campo