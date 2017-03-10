Featured
Asking for directions leads to arrest
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 1:29PM EST
If you’re lost, then a police officer is usually a good person to ask for directions.
But as one Norfolk County man learned this week, that’s not necessarily the case if they have reason to suspect you’ve been doing something you shouldn’t be.
It happened Wednesday afternoon. A man approached a police officer who was directing traffic on Highway 3 in Delhi, looking for directions.
The 39-year-old man ended up facing charges of refusing to provide a breath sample and driving with an open container of liquor.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.