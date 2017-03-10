

CTV Kitchener





If you’re lost, then a police officer is usually a good person to ask for directions.

But as one Norfolk County man learned this week, that’s not necessarily the case if they have reason to suspect you’ve been doing something you shouldn’t be.

It happened Wednesday afternoon. A man approached a police officer who was directing traffic on Highway 3 in Delhi, looking for directions.

The 39-year-old man ended up facing charges of refusing to provide a breath sample and driving with an open container of liquor.