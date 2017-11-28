

CTV Kitchener





Two people under the age of 18 have been charged with arson in connection with a major fire in an abandoned factory.

Waterloo Regional Police say one young person was arrested on Saturday, and the other on Tuesday.

The two children are accused of setting the fire that destroyed an industrial building on Sheffield Street last week.

The fire was large enough that firefighters stayed at the scene for more than 24 hours. Because of plastic and rubber products stored inside the building, it caused a smell which lingered around the city for days.

An initial damage estimate from the fire was pegged at $1 million.

No further arrests are expected.