

CTV Kitchener





An Owen Sound man is facing 13 criminal charges in connection with a series of fires in that city’s downtown.

All five fires occurred last Friday. Two buildings and three Dumpsters were hit. Some homes in the area were evacuated during the fire spree.

A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the case. He faces five charges of arson, including two counts of arson with disregard for human life.

The man has also been charged with various offences relating to possessing incendiary material, theft, mischief, breaking and entering, obstructing police and possession of property obtained by crime.

Owen Sound police say they are still looking to speak to a man and woman who may have witnessed a fire last Friday on 3rd Avenue A East.

Damage from the fires is estimated at more than $500,000.