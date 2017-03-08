

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been charged with arson offences in connection with a fire that caused more than $250,000 damage to a home in north Kitchener.

The fire occurred Feb. 23, at a home on Wellington Street North near Ahrens Street. It was intense enough that the heat caused damage to a neighbouring house.

Two pet cats were killed, and one woman who was home when the flames broke out was taken to hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Waterloo Regional Police believe that the fire was intentionally set – on the main floor, and not in the woman’s upper-level apartment.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man is now charged with arson endangering life and arson causing damage to property.