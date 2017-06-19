Featured
Arrests made in Hagersville armed robbery
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 9:25PM EDT
Two people were arrested after a man was injured in an armed robbery last month.
The incident happened outside a Main Street business in Hagersville on the afternoon of May 15.
A male driver of an SUV had placed a quantity of cash on the passenger seat of his car.
He was approached by a man who grabbed him from behind, pulling him away from the car before striking him in the head with a suspected firearm.
The suspect then fled in the victims’ SUV.
The victim was treated on the scene by Haldimand County paramedics for minor injuries.
OPP have now charged a 20-year-old man with numerous offences including robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple firearms offences.
The Mississauga's of the New Credit First Nation man was held for a bail hearing at Cayuga provincial court.
OPP also charged a 31-year-old Hagersville woman with robbery.
She will appear in court at a later date.
