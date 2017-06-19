

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Two people were arrested after a man was injured in an armed robbery last month.

The incident happened outside a Main Street business in Hagersville on the afternoon of May 15.

A male driver of an SUV had placed a quantity of cash on the passenger seat of his car.

He was approached by a man who grabbed him from behind, pulling him away from the car before striking him in the head with a suspected firearm.

The suspect then fled in the victims’ SUV.

The victim was treated on the scene by Haldimand County paramedics for minor injuries.

OPP have now charged a 20-year-old man with numerous offences including robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple firearms offences.

The Mississauga's of the New Credit First Nation man was held for a bail hearing at Cayuga provincial court.

OPP also charged a 31-year-old Hagersville woman with robbery.

She will appear in court at a later date.