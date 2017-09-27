

CTV Kitchener





Three people are now facing charges of being accessories to the murder of a Six Nations man after the fact.

Dustin Monture, 27, was found on the lawn of a home on Tuscarora Road in February, severely injured from a gunshot wound to the head. He later died.

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with the case.

Forty-year-old Sharon Hill and 39-year-old Aaron Martin, both of Six Nations, made brief court appearances Wednesday in Brantford. Neither of them spoke while in court, and both were remanded back into custody.

Jeffrey Martin, a 37-year-old Six Nations man, was arrested Wednesday on the same charge.

Six Nations police say the arrests were made thanks to “cooperation from the public,” and hope other people will come forward with information that will lead detectives to Monture’s killer.