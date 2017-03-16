

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford man is facing charges ranging from dangerous driving to assault with a weapon to drug possession for the purpose of trafficking after being stopped by police officers in that city.

Stratford Police say the man was pulled over near Lorne Avenue and Wright Boulevard on Wednesday, as officers knew that the man was wanted on outstanding warrants.

He allegedly tried to drive away from police, hitting an officer and a police vehicle in the process, before being stopped.

The officer received a minor leg injury and did not require medical attention.

In addition to the charges list above, the 37-year-old man is accused of resisting arrest and possession of counterfeit money.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, he was carrying more than $10,000 in counterfeit Canadian and America currency, as well as 81 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of methamphetamine.