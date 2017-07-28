

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault nearly a decade ago.

They say the investigation began in October 2016 and involved alleged sexual offences involving a child in December 2007 at a home on Sykes Street North in Meaford.

OPP say a 45-year-old former Meaford man is wanted on charges of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 14.

Investigators say they believe there may be other alleged victims.

OPP are asking anyone who may have had contact with David William Benson or know his whereabouts to contact police.