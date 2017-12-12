

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 28-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning.

He’s accused of robbing a gas station at Lancaster and Victoria streets on Nov. 29.

The man faces charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence.