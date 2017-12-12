Featured
Arrest made in Kitchener gas station robbery
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 7:14PM EST
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say the 28-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning.
He’s accused of robbing a gas station at Lancaster and Victoria streets on Nov. 29.
The man faces charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence.