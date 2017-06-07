

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last week at a convenience store in Kitchener.

The robbery took place June 2, at a store on Westwood Drive at Westmount Road.

Waterloo Regional Police said at the time that a knife was seen in the robbery. The clerk was not injured.

On Tuesday, police announced that a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident. He faces charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and other offences.