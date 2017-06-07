Featured
Arrest made in Kitchener convenience store robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11:06AM EDT
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred last week at a convenience store in Kitchener.
The robbery took place June 2, at a store on Westwood Drive at Westmount Road.
Waterloo Regional Police said at the time that a knife was seen in the robbery. The clerk was not injured.
On Tuesday, police announced that a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident. He faces charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and other offences.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- BlackBerry creates new version of vehicle security platform
- OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ barn fire in Haldimand County
- Man taken to hospital after truck goes airborne, lands in ditch
- Victim’s family concerned as prison release looms for child poisoner
- Kitchener woman pleads guilty to sex offences involving 7-year-old girl