

CTV Kitchener





Police in Saskatchewan say they’ve laid charges in the case of a crash that killed a Cambridge man as he was cycling in Regina.

Jamey Gallon, 42, was killed Sunday in the hit-and-run crash.

Family members say he was living in Regina but planning a move back to Cambridge to be closer to his family.

Regina Police announced Friday that a 37-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Gallon’s death.

The man faces charges of failure to stop at the scene of a collision and careless storage of a firearm.

Gallon’s remains are being brought back to Ontario, and a memorial service is expected to take place in Cambridge.

With files from CTV Regina