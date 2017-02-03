Featured
Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Cambridge man
Jamey Gallon is seen in this photo provided by his family.
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 2:22PM EST
Police in Saskatchewan say they’ve laid charges in the case of a crash that killed a Cambridge man as he was cycling in Regina.
Jamey Gallon, 42, was killed Sunday in the hit-and-run crash.
Family members say he was living in Regina but planning a move back to Cambridge to be closer to his family.
Regina Police announced Friday that a 37-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Gallon’s death.
The man faces charges of failure to stop at the scene of a collision and careless storage of a firearm.
Gallon’s remains are being brought back to Ontario, and a memorial service is expected to take place in Cambridge.
With files from CTV Regina
