Featured
Arrest made in connection with theft of 200 pot pies
Two hundred of these frozen turkey pot pies were stolen from St. James Anglican Church in Ingersoll sometime between May 15 and May 21. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2:13PM EDT
While the investigation into the theft of hundreds of pot pies from a church continues, police say they’ve arrested a man who had them in his possession.
Approximately 200 frozen turkey pot pies were stolen from St. James Anglican Church in Ingersoll earlier this month.
The pies were to be sold by the church’s women’s group, with proceeds going toward various community groups and initiatives.
Oxford County OPP announced Tuesday that a 33-year-old Ingersoll man had been arrested in connection with the case.
He faces one charge of possession of property obtained by crime.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.