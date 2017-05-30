

CTV Kitchener





While the investigation into the theft of hundreds of pot pies from a church continues, police say they’ve arrested a man who had them in his possession.

Approximately 200 frozen turkey pot pies were stolen from St. James Anglican Church in Ingersoll earlier this month.

The pies were to be sold by the church’s women’s group, with proceeds going toward various community groups and initiatives.

Oxford County OPP announced Tuesday that a 33-year-old Ingersoll man had been arrested in connection with the case.

He faces one charge of possession of property obtained by crime.