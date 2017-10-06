

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault at McLennan Park.

On October 3, 2017 a woman was walking in the area of McLennan Park when she was assaulted by an unknown male.

Police released an image of the suspect in hopes that someone would be able to identify him. On October 5, 2017 police arrested a 33-year-old man after they received multiple tips from the public.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and breach-related offences.