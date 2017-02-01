

CTV Kitchener





The man sought by police for nearly two weeks in connection with a six-vehicle crash in a Kitchener neighbourhood has been arrested.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 34-year-old Kitchener man was arrested Monday in connection with the Jan. 18 collision at Belmont Avenue and Queen’s Boulevard.

A 27-year-old man who was walking across the intersection suffered serious injuries including a broken leg. By last week, he was out of hospital and recovering at home.

Two other people suffered less serious injuries.

The crash is now being looked at by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, as the man was allegedly fleeing from police when the crash occurred.

The vehicle the man was in had allegedly been stolen from Huron County three days before the collision.

Police said Wednesday that the man was facing charges relating to “numerous criminal and provincial offences,” but did not elaborate on what offences those were.