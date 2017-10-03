

CTV Kitchener





A woman has been charged with 21 counts of fraud in connection with an alleged fundraising scam.

Multiple people in a Brantford neighbourhood reported earlier this year that a woman had been going door to door in the area, claiming to be fundraising for the Lansdowne Children’s Centre.

At different homes, the woman claimed to be selling cookie dough, make-your-own pizza kits or other similar items, none of which were ever provided.

The Lansdowne Children’s Centre, a rehab facility for children with special needs, said it had nothing to do with the woman, never received any money from her, and does not solicit funds by going door to door.

Brantford police announced Tuesday that a 30-year-old Brantford woman had been arrested in connection with the case.

Police say they were able to identify the woman through a cheque one victim had given her for payment.

In total, the woman is accused of netting a little more than $500 from her victims.