The man who rammed an OPP cruiser twice in a Kitchener parking lot has been arrested, police say.

The cruiser was rammed last week outside Fairview Park Mall, by a driver who the officer had been following due to alleged erratic driving on Highway 8.

Police later said that the car in question had been stolen.

On Monday, police announced that a 23-year-old man of no fixed address had been arrested in connection with the case.