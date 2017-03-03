

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say tips from the public helped them track down the person responsible for a break-in at a grocery store in Wellesley.

Cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets were stolen from Pym’s Village Market on Queens Bush Road on Jan. 16. Some of the lottery tickets were then cashed in at another store in the area.

As a result of police investigation and an appeal to the public for help identifying two people, a 30-year-old Kitchener woman was arrested in connection with the theft.

She faces charges including breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.