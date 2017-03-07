Featured
Arrest made in armed robbery of Flesherton Pharmacy
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 4:03PM EST
More than three months after the Flesherton Pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint, police say they’ve made an arrest in the case.
A 36-year-old man is facing charges including robbery, possession of stolen property and wearing a disguise with criminal intent.
The Grey County pharmacy was robbed last November.
Police said at the time that the person behind the robbery left the scene in a pickup truck, which was later found in the Wingham area, having been destroyed by fire.
