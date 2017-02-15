Featured
Arrest made in armed robbery of convenience store
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 10:33AM EST
A Cambridge man has been arrested nearly four months after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in that city.
The Elgin Street Mini Mart was robbed of cash on Oct. 22, 2016.
Waterloo Regional Police say the man responsible for the robbery was arrested on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old man now faces charges including robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with criminal intent, breach of probation and possession of stolen property.
