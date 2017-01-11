

A Brantford man is facing charges in connection with a convenience store robbery.

Peel Variety at Peel and Darling streets was robbed Monday afternoon by a man with a weapon.

Brantford Police say the suspected robber was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day was stopped on Victoria Street.

A 22-year-old man seen in the vehicle was arrested. Police say they later learned about his alleged connection to Monday’s robbery.

The man now faces charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.