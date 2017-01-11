Featured
Arrest made in armed robbery of convenience store
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 12:25PM EST
A Brantford man is facing charges in connection with a convenience store robbery.
Peel Variety at Peel and Darling streets was robbed Monday afternoon by a man with a weapon.
Brantford Police say the suspected robber was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day was stopped on Victoria Street.
A 22-year-old man seen in the vehicle was arrested. Police say they later learned about his alleged connection to Monday’s robbery.
The man now faces charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.