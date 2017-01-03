Featured
Arrest made after taxi driver robbed
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 10:50AM EST
A 20-year-old man was placed under arrest after allegedly robbing a taxi driver in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery brought their officers to the area of Courtland Avenue East and Shelley Driver around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Although the man had left the taxi by that point, police say he was found on a nearby trail.
Police say the taxi driver was not hurt, no weapons were used in the robbery, and everything that was stolen was found when the 20-year-old man was arrested.
