Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a series of sexual assaults in the region that date back to June of last year.

The man was arrested on May 31, after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking through the parking lot of Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.

On August 18, he was arrested in connection to three other sexual assaults that allegedly happened in the early morning hours of June 24, 2016.

A woman walking on Hazel Street in Waterloo reported being grabbed and sexually assaulted by an unknown man around 1:30 a.m.

She called for help and the man fled the area.

About a half hour later, two other women were walking together on Lester Street when they were also grabbed and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The Kitchener man has been charged with various offences including four counts of sexual assault, two counts of overcoming resistance and one count of forcible confinement.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing on August 23.