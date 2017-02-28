Featured
Arrest made after attempted robbery of a cab driver
Police were seen taking a person into custody on Highland Road in Kitchener on February 28, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 11:17PM EST
There was a heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday night.
Waterloo Regional Police say someone tried to rob a cab driver.
The incident happened on Highland Road at Queen Street around 10 p.m.
Police say they have made an arrest and the cab driver wasn't hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
