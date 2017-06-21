

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for an armed suspect after he tried to rob a Cambridge home on Tuesday morning.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. a man walked into a home on Beverly Street, showed a weapon and demanded personal items be handed over.

He then fled the area.

Police aren’t saying what the weapon was or if the suspect got away with any items.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.