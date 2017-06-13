Featured
Armed suspect on the loose after attempted robbery in Kitchener
Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:37AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 13, 2017 6:51AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a pharmacy at gunpoint on Monday evening.
According to police, the suspect entered Guardian Pharmacy on 1401 River Rd E shortly after 6 pm and waited for all the customers to leave.
He then started demanding money and narcotics from employees and pulled out a sawed-off shotgun before entering the dispensary of the store.
Police say he made several demands and got very aggressive before running away on foot without getting anything.
He's described as a heavily tanned white male between 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet tall (183 cm) and with a thin build. Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
