

CTV Kitchener





Six Nations Police are looking for one man following an armed robbery at the Tim Hortons restaurant on Chiefswood Road.

The restaurant was robbed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man entered the restaurant and handed an employee a note claiming to have a gun.

After money from the cash register was turned over, the man left the premises. He was allegedly seen getting picked up by a small, silver hatchback or similar vehicle.

The man is described as being black, 5’11” and about 210 pounds. Police say he was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a skull and wings on its front, as well as a black bandana over his face.