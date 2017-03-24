Featured
Armed robbery reported at Six Nations restaurant
Six Nations Police are looking for one man following an armed robbery at the Tim Hortons restaurant on Chiefswood Road.
The restaurant was robbed around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a man entered the restaurant and handed an employee a note claiming to have a gun.
After money from the cash register was turned over, the man left the premises. He was allegedly seen getting picked up by a small, silver hatchback or similar vehicle.
The man is described as being black, 5’11” and about 210 pounds. Police say he was seen wearing a grey hoodie with a skull and wings on its front, as well as a black bandana over his face.
