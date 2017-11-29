Featured
Armed robbery reported at Kitchener gas station
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 10:35AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 29, 2017 12:33PM EST
One man is being sought by police after a gas station in Kitchener was robbed at gunpoint.
Waterloo Regional Police say the robbery occurred around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at a station at Victoria and Lancaster streets.
Police describe the man as being white, six feet tall and likely in his early 30s, with a medium build. Surveillance footage shows him wearing a black jacket and camouflage cargo pants, as well as a dark scarf over his face.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.