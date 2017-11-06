Featured
Armed robbery reported at Kitchener business
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 2:52PM EST
One man was able to rob a business in Kitchener and get away with cash, police say.
The robbery occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday at a business on Lorraine Avenue.
According to police, a man walked into the business, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then left the store without hurting anyone.
Police say the man is black and was wearing dark clothes.