Brantford Police are seeking one man after a variety store east of the downtown core was robbed.

According to police, Peel Variety at Peel and Darling streets was robbed shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

A man allegedly pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the store clerk, who turned over some cash.

Police describe the man they’re looking for as being white, 5’9” and having an average build. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie over his head, a green, black and white plaid jacket, blue jeans, a black backpack and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2206 or contact Crime Stoppers.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.